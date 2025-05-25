Preamble: Houston, We Have a Problem!

Scientific investigations involving emerging and potentially paradigm-shifting findings often walk a difficult line between the need for caution and the imperative to inform. While early publication of case studies carries inherent risks—such as overinterpretation of individual data points or lack of statistical power—it also provides critical, time-sensitive insight that can drive new lines of inquiry and inform ongoing clinical and public health decisions.

This report forms part of a rolling, real-time investigation into the proteopathic and vascular consequences of prenatal exposure to mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. The intention is not to draw definitive epidemiological conclusions at this stage, but to publicly document the emergence of novel findings as they occur. This transparent approach is particularly important in areas where existing safety literature has not yet integrated proteomic misfolding or amyloidogenic biomarker screening into its framework.

This investigative format mirrors the best practices seen in real-time pathogen tracking and pharmacovigilance. In such contexts, timeliness and transparency are essential for mitigating long-term risk and prompting refinement of public health frameworks.

Amyloidogenic Fibrin Microclotting Following Prenatal mRNA Vaccination Exposure

**Clinical Case Summary**

- Subject: Patient B3

- Maternal Vaccination: Pfizer BNT162b2 (2x) at 32 and 34 weeks gestation

- Gestational Age at Birth: 35 weeks (preterm)

- Age at Sampling: 3 years

- History: Premature delivery; resuscitated at birth (DOA), immune dysregulation (tonsillectomy, repeated ear infection/surgery, congenital heart murmur)

- Sample Integrity: Excellent

- Methodology: Thioflavin T staining and autofluorescence imaging via UV light microscopy (4x, scale bar 50 µM scale); samples preserved for SEM/EDX

Microscopic Findings

A total of 31 micrographs were generated from one glass slide sample. The majority were imaged using autofluorescence under UV excitation only to avoid chemical interference and preserve structural integrity for scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX) analysis, and Raman Spectroscopy. Selected slides were stained with Thioflavin T (ThT) for amyloid-specific visualization, by microinjecting 5-10 µl of 10 µM ThT onto identified inclusions from light microscopy visualization.



Observed pathological features included:

- Autofluorescent fibrillar and spheroid structures consistent with beta-sheet morphology

- Amyloid-positive fibrillar, spheroid and microclot domains in ThT-stained slides

- Persistent dense clotting patterns, observable without staining, suggestive of intrinsic fibrin fluorescence and misfolded conformational architecture



Representative Microscopic Images

Figure: Representative image from Micrograph Slide 3 (Light Microscopy). Scale bar 50 µm.

Figure: Representative image from Slide 5 (UV ThT Fluorescence). Scale bar 50 µm.

Figure: Representative image from Slide 8 (Light Microscopy). Scale bar 50 µm.

Figure: Representative image from Slide 8 (UV autofluorescence). Scale bar 50 µm.

Figure: Representative image from Slide 15 (Light Microscopy). Scale bar 50 µm.

Figure: Representative image from Slide 18 (UV ThT fluorescence). Scale bar 50 µm.

Figure: Representative image from Slide 21 (Light Microscopy). Scale bar 50 µm.

Figure: Representative image from Slide 22 (UV autofluorescence). Scale bar 50 µm.



Interpretation & Broader Implications

The presence of intrinsic UV-reactive fibrillar microclots, in both stained and unstained slides, suggests a high degree of structural β-sheet order—indicative of amyloidogenesis. This finding, in the context of prenatal mRNA vaccine exposure, hints at a potential, novel and understudied vascular proteopathy in pediatric postnatal health.

Discussion: Analytical Gaps in Neonatal Vaccine Safety

Despite broad claims of maternal mRNA vaccine safety, no studies to date have incorporated amyloid-detection methodologies (e.g., ThT, Congo Red, autofluorescent fibrin assessment, or proteomic cross-β sheet confirmation) into perinatal or neonatal evaluations.



- Large cohort studies track only macroscopic outcomes (e.g., NICU admission, Apgar scores, malformation rates)

- No proteopathic markers are assessed

- No microclot or amyloid analytics are used to evaluate subclinical vascular dysfunction



This leaves a substantial analytical blind spot for prenatal vaccine safety, especially when postnatal pathology—like that seen in Patient B3—could arise from proteomic misfolding initiated in utero.

Conclusion

This case study documents autofluorescent and Thioflavin T-positive microclotting in a pediatric subject exposed prenatally to mRNA vaccination. The selective use of autofluorescence microscopy ensured preservation for SEM/EDX, allowing further structural interrogation. This layered methodology should become standard in post-vaccine safety workups, particularly where amyloidogenic mechanisms are suspected.



All images and findings are subject to copyright: © Kevin W. McCairn Ph.D. 2025





Addendum

For those wishing to have their blood analyzed for ThT burden or to pursue more in depth analysis, instructions on sending samples can be found at the following link.



https://synapteklabs.com/protocol-on-sending-blood-samples-2/



Full informed consent was obtained from the legal guardians of the patient described herein. Guardians were explicitly briefed on the scope and purpose of data collection, the nature of imaging techniques employed (including UV fluorescence microscopy, Thioflavin T staining, preservation for SEM/EDX analysis, and Raman Spectroscopy), and how the data would be analyzed and disclosed. The consent included approval for public dissemination of anonymized data and images to support broader scientific awareness and scrutiny.

We emphasize the following: