Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RexesRule's avatar
RexesRule
4dEdited

Dr. McCairn, thank you for a second great paper.

Also, thanks to the family for allowing the information to be shared.

Our “public health” system has failed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dragonsfire's avatar
Dragonsfire
3d

Thank you Dr.McCairn for your dedication, integrity and transparency in getting the inforamation out as you do. I truly hope that the medical and scientific community at large will start taking this problem seriously and engage in rigorious examination of this issue. God bless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin W. McCairn Ph.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture